Tyson Fury’s wife, Paris Fury, has said her husband has “never” been diagnosed with schizophrenia, days after the couple discussed an apparent diagnosis in quotes shared by Netflix ahead of the release of a documentary about the former heavyweight boxing champion.
The feature-length film “Tyson Fury,” which was released on Netflix Friday, details years of mental health struggles and addiction.
Days earlier, on Monday, Netflix released quotes from the documentary in which Paris talked about struggling with comprehending that Fury was “schizophrenic.”
However, that speech is absent from the published film.
“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” Paris said in a statement shared by Netflix with CNN Friday. “I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic.’”
“Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis,” she continued. “Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love.”
“I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family,” Paris added
Netflix confirmed in a statement shared with CNN that, due to this clarification, the documentary had been edited, “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”
Fury is set to face off against Anthony Joshua at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on December 11 Eastern time (December 12 in the UK).