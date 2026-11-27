Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger have parted ways after seven years of togetherness.
On Friday, November 27th, the Scottish rugby union player confirmed his breakup with an emotional statement.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Thom revealed that the decision was tough and had been announced after mutual consideration.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share that Nicole and I are no longer together. After seven years of love, commitment and believing in a future together, this is an incredibly difficult time," the 41-year-old star added.
He continued, revealing the reason for his break-up, stating, "Whilst this is not the outcome I had ever hoped for, I respect Nicole’s decision, and I genuinely wish her every happiness in the next chapter of her life."
Despite the dramatic statement from Thom Evans, Nicole Scherzinger has not publicly broken her silence over her fresh split.
For the unversed, the estranged couple crossed paths in 2019 on the set of The X Factor: Celebrity, on which the singer served as a judge and the athlete competed as a member of the boy band Try Star.
Nicole and Thom made their relationship official by going together on a red carpet as a couple at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2020.
Thom's confession about Nicole Scherzinger
In his old interview, the player confessed that the singer was "out of his league" before they began dating.
Their relationship was in a tight spot until February 2023, when the two shut down the rumours that they had broken up.
At the time, an insider revealed that the pair appeared "absolutely smitten with each other" during a dinner date in Beverly Hills.
Four months later, the retired athlete got down on one knee during a romantic beach proposal.
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans engagement
Announcing their engagement, the singer shared the happy news on her Instagram account with never-before-seen images of her engagement.
"I said yes," the musician noted.