Queen Mary has shared a special statement after the former Queen Margrethe dominated the headlines with a rare move.
After concluding her historic four-day visit to Colombia, the Queen consort of Denmark reflected on her journey as she scored a new milestone.
"High up in the mountains of Colombia, at an altitude of over 3,000 meters, lies a special form of nature called páramo. It functions as a natural water factory and supplies large parts of the population with water, and about half the world's páramos are found in Colombia. On the last day of Her Majesty the Queen's visit to Colombia, we made a trip to the Matarredonda páramo outside Bogotá," King Frederik X's life partner added.
Her Majesty continued, "The Queen took a walk in the area with the director of Colombia's national parks and a famous Danish biologist who lives in the country. They talked about the plants and wildlife and how to protect nature."
Queen Mary's historic tour to Columbia
The Queen of Denmark undertook a four-day official visit to Colombia from November 23rd to November 26th, 2026, making history as the first Danish Queen to visit the country.
Strengthening bilateral cooperation between Denmark and Colombia, with emphasis on post-earthquake recovery and reconstruction, environmental and biodiversity agendas, and public health.
This update came after former Queen Margrethe II attended the pre-Christmas ballet Nutcracker alongside the two royal grandchildren, Nikolai and Felix.
Queen Margrethe controversially stripped Prince Joachim's four children, Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena, of their royal titles in 2022.
This means they are no longer known as prince or princess, and are instead styled as count and countess of Monpezat.
At the time, Margrethe explained the decision was to help the children be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by their royal titles.