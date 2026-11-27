The F1 stewards have fined Red Bull €30,000 after an incident involving a practice stop for Isack Hadjar during FP1 at the Qatar Grand Prix.
According to Racing 365, during the session, Hadjar peeled into the pits for a front wing adjustment before being released seconds later.
However, as he got the signal to pull away, it was not safe to do so and he appeared to strike a mechanic with his left rear tyre before a colleague removed part of the cooling device that had become detached as Hadjar moved off.
Hadjar and Red Bull were summoned to the stewards under Article 12.2.1.h of the FIA International Sporting Code, which relates to team personnel being located in an unsafe position.
While Red Bull has been fined €30,000, two-thirds of the punishment has been suspended for 12 months unless a similar incident occurs.
Detailing their verdict, the stewards said, "The team representative explained that a new team member had placed a blower to cool the left rear brakes when in fact this was not normal procedure. Consequently the car commenced the pit box release procedure prior to the team member having removed the blower.”
"This resulted in the car starting to leave the pit box with part of the blower still in place, and more importantly, the team member’s foot made contact with the rear left wheel of the car. This could have resulted in injury to the team member,” they added.
As per the stewards the safety of team members during a pit stop is of the upmost importance irrespective of the session being free practice or a race. The team representative conceded that this was a procedural error on the part of the team.