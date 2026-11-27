Princess Anne paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary polar explorer during her special visit to South Georgia.
On Friday, November 27th, Buckingham Palace highlighted the Royal Princess's tour with her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence.
"As Patron of the South Georgia Heritage Trust, The Princess Royal has visited South Georgia to see the Trust's work preserving the island's unique environment and heritage," the royal statement added.
They continued, "While in South Georgia, Her Royal Highness, accompanied by Sir Tim Laurence, commemorated the life of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, who sailed 1,500km in a lifeboat to South Georgia to seek help for his crew. Thanks to his leadership and determination, every member of the expedition survived."
"On the journey to South Georgia, The Princess Royal also undertook engagements in the Falkland Islands, giving Her Royal Highness the opportunity to meet members of the local community," the royal message noted.
Princess Anne completed a multi-stop tour of the Falkland Islands and South Georgia in November 2026 alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Inside Princess Anne's patronage of the South Georgia Heritage Trust
King Charles's younger sister celebrated the heritage of the state, as she visited the British Antarctic Survey station at King Edward Point and Bird Island, and toured the South Georgia Museum and former whaling station at Grytviken.
Princess Anne has served as patron across multiple visits to the territory, including opening the Carr Maritime Gallery in March 2009, visiting for Sir Ernest Shackleton centenary commemorations in January 2016, and returning in November 2026.