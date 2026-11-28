Eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has revealed the two reasons why he decided to retire from the sport at the age of 33.
According to Visordown, Marquez announced his shock retirement on Friday morning just before the start of free practice in Valencia. The decision brought tears to members of his Ducati garage, many of whom only found out a day before announcement.
Marquez confirmed his retirement with a series of cards live on the MotoGP broadcast, however, the 10-time world champion has since revealed when his decision to retire was actually made.
Speaking in a special press conference earlier today, Marquez said, “My decision was done after [the] Motegi GP. The only person in the world who knew was my brother Alex [Marquez]. I decided not to announce my retirement [until today] because it was the only way, the only chance to fight for the World Championship this year.”
He admitted that speaking about retirement was taking energy out of him and he fought for the championship that he won also, but the decision was made, even with finishing in a good way or finishing in a less good way.
He said, “When I signed my contract extension in March, I was super optimistic, as always. I didn’t know I would have to undergo another operation on my right shoulder, that I would suffer even more in the following months, and that my arm would become increasingly weak. Of course, you can work, of course, you can fight, I’m a fighter,”
“But there’s another point: I’m afraid, I’ve started to feel fear. It’s not fear of the bike, it’s not fear of speed. It’s an injury that’s there, even if for the moment it’s not affecting my personal or professional life. After the Indonesian GP, in addition to my arm injury, I suffered from double vision again, but only for 48 hours. After Le Mans , I had double vision again, this time for 12 hours,”Marquez added.
He asserted that fortunately both times he managed to recover well and that was one of the main reasons why he was able to better manage the risks and crash less during the second half of the season.
The shoulder Marquez is referring to is the same one that was damaged back in 2019 when he suffered his first major injury in MotoGP at Jerez.