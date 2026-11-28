Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their first Thanksgiving in the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since stepping down as senior working royals and moving to the US.
A day after the festivities at Cotswold, the Duke of Sussex was spotted with his children in a soft-play area with his children, who were seemingly given a special break from school for Thanksgiving.
Over the past few years, the Sussex children would have experienced Thanksgiving as a national holiday in the US.
For the outing, Harry, who was without his wife during the family day out, wore a plain cap and a puffer jacket as he walked around in his socks in the soft play centre in his local area.
Speaking to HELLO!, an onlooker shared, "When I saw him, he blended in really well and he was being a hand-on dad."
"He was in a little side room with his daughter, and he was running after her at one point as she went up some steps. But honestly I hardly noticed him, he really blended in. He had his hands full looking after both kids, juggling them. At one point I heard him talking to his son saying, 'Come on, come on' because his daughter had gone the other way."
The sweet outing came as Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, continues to share social media posts featuring the Duchess for the festive season's promotional clips.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas
Following the Thanksgiving celebrations, Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to spend their first Christmas in the UK in years with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who is set to travel to the UK for special festivities.