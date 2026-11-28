The professional wrestling world is mourning the sudden loss of WWE superstar Bronson Reed. Born Jermaine Haley, the Australian powerhouse died on Friday, November 27, 2026, at the age of 38.
Official WWE announcement
WWE confirmed the tragic news on social media ahead of its Friday night “SmackDown” broadcast.
In an official statement, the company expressed devastation over the loss of a beloved colleague and devoted family man. WWE noted that Haley passed away due to a medical complications, though specific medical details remain private.
Recent Crown Jewel injury
Reed’s passing comes just weeks after he suffered severe injuries during the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. During a chaotic tag team match sequence, opponent Oba Femi threw Reed off the elevated entrance stage.
Reports indicated Reed suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung from the impact, requiring surgery in Saudi Arabia before he returned to the United States around November 18 to continue his recovery.
WWE has not officially linked the ring injury to his death.
A celebrated career and family legacy
Haley leaves behind a decorated nearly 20-year wrestling career. In WWE, he captured the NXT North American Championship, won the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and famously defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight in 2025.
He is survived by his daughter and his pregnant wife, Paige.