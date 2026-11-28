No. 3 Texas punched its ticket to the SEC Championship Game on Friday night, grinding out an ugly 16-6 rivalry victory over Texas A&M at Kyle Field.
The win improves the Longhorns to 10-2 and sets up a massive conference title showdown against No. 1 Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta.
Defense dominates a sluggish first half
Neither offense found an easy rhythm in front of 109,570 fans. Texas capitalized on an early Aggies punt return fumble to take a 3-0 lead on a 54-yard field goal by Gianni Spetic.
Quarterback Arch Manning then led a 12-play, 88-yard drive early in the second quarter, connecting with Cam Coleman for a 3-yard touchdown – the only touchdown of the night. Texas A&M answered with a 52-yard field goal just before halftime to trail 10-3.
Mistakes nearly cost Texas late
The Longhorns held a season-low 242 total yards as both teams traded third-quarter field goals. In the fourth quarter, Manning threw a costly interception at the goal line, keeping the Aggies within one score.
However, the Texas defense stood tall, suffocating Texas A&M’s rushing attack to just 33 yards all game. A late Texas field goal iced the 10-point victory.
Eyes turn toward Atlanta
With their third straight Lone Star Showdown win, Texas advances to face Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 5.
While the Longhorns secured a vital victory, their struggling offense must sharpen up quickly before facing the top-ranked Bulldogs.