Meghan Markle continues to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever in the UK despite estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.’s indictment.
Just hours after special glimpses of Kate Middleton’s upcoming documentary, Heal were released by Kensington Palace’s official account, Meghan dropped a special video on As Ever’s Instagram page, to announce a special deal.
The delightful video kicks off with Meghan dramatically walking up to a wooden front door in a beige fur or faux-fur jacket, paired with a light champagne dress.
As the door, decorated with a holiday wreath, opens, Meghan hands over a parcel to the recipient flashing a wide smile.
“A little something for the host, delivered to the front door. Shop holiday gifts and pantry favorites for 25% off during our As ever Black Friday sale at asever.com” announced the Duchess of Sussex in the caption shared with the video.
In the exclusive video clip from Kate’s documentary, Heal, she was heard speaking about cancer as she noted, “Navigating cancer or any long-term illness is a lonely road but it’s clear we are not meant to carry life challenges alone.”
“You know my illness has brought me alongside so many others navigating their journeys too. This has become so much more than a personal or solitary experience, but really a collective one,” added the future Queen.
The video, which featured Kate visiting a charity, Shine Support, was accompanied by a caption that read, “Heal. Premiering on Sunday. With thanks to @shinecancersupport”
“Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis,” it added.