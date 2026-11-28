Kate Middleton was brought to tears while listening to her children's voice messages during the Three Peaks Challenge in her new documentary titled Heal.
In the 30-minute film, which was screened to an invited audience this week, the Princess of Wales opened up about her "life after diagnosis" and shared that the support of her family has been an inspiration during her "darkest days".
The doc features Kate on the Three Peaks Challenge, an endurance event to climb the tallest mountain in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.
Kate was joined by her brother James Middleton for parts of the trek, who, in a surprise move played her encouraging voice messages from her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The young royals send sweet messages to Kate Middleton
In his message, Prince George told his mother, "Hi, Mumma. Hope you're doing well. We're all thinking of you right now and we all love you so much and you’re gonna do a great job."
He added, "I'm tracking you on Flightradar up the mountains and you're looking… you look really, really strong. Keep going and we’re right behind you."
Showing support for her mother, Princess Charlotte said in her message, "Hello, Mummy. I love you so much. We are so proud of you doing your walk and your challenges. We really wish you good luck and I’ll be cheering you on. See you soon."
Meanwhile, the youngest of the three, Prince Louis, said, "Hello, Mummy. I really love you and I hope you do well going up the mountain."
"Remember, I'm always in your heart with you, and I love you very much. And I'll be following behind your back with you. And remember, I love you really lots and lots, and I give you lots and lots of love. Bye."
Reacting to the heartfelt messages, Kate said, "They gave me the reason to get out of hospital. They're going to give me the reason to finish this challenge. And get home. This is for the kiddies."
In the documentary, the future queen said that the challenge was both a way of "exploring life after diagnosis" and raising funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to "give back to a community" that helped her through her struggles.
Kate finished her trek just 12 minutes before the deadline and was met at the foot of Snowdon by her children and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton.
Ahead of the release of the documentary, the Princess of Wales has become patron of The Christie hospital in Manchester, which is said to be one of Europe's leading cancer centres.
Notably, Heal will be available on BBC iPlayer from 12 p.m. and on BBC One at 6:40 p.m. GMT on Sunday, November 29.