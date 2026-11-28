King Charles III's beloved wife, Queen Camilla is said to be silently going through her health battles amid monarch's abdication reports.
In New Idea magazine's bombshell report earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince William's recent meeting with UK's serving Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, "has understandably set off a wave of concerns about the King’s health"
The insider claimed that "What has changed is a new strategy in the new year for William to start tackling the intense side of being a monarch and leave Charles to cut ribbons and dole out advice from the comfort of his garden."
This new strategy is being taken as a trial-run for William to run the monarchy as a King, while Charles might step back in early abdication.
Amid King Charles' abdication reports, inside sources have revealed her majesty's unknown health battle.
Speaking exclusively to Woman Day magazine, royal author Phil Dampier claimed that there have been growing concerns over Camilla’s health.
"She turns 80 next year and is looking increasingly frail," said Phil.
He went on to share, "She looked a bit shaky on occasions in the Caribbean, and there are rumours she’s suffering from osteoporosis, the bone condition which afflicted both her mother and grandmother."