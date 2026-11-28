Prince William might not be the only one in the family with some tension among sibling.
The Princess of Wales has been making headline for her upcoming documentary Heal, which will follow the royal's cancer journey and recovery and features clips from her Three Peaks Challenge.
Heal is also set to offer glimpses into Kate Middleton's family, who remained by the future queen's side during her struggles; however, one notable member was absent from the documentary, sparking intense speculations.
Kate Middleton supported by her family during cancer journey
After Kate finished her trek just 12 minutes to spare, she was met at the foot of Snowdon by William, her children and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton.
Her brother, James Middleton, also joined the Princess for parts of the trek, which features a climb to the tallest mountain in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.
Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton 'aren't as close'
Fans were quick to notice that her sister, Pippa Middleton, was absent, and as per audience who were invited for an early screening this week, the year-old was not included in the entirety of the documentary.
"Officially, Kate is estranged from no one, but she and Pippa aren't as close as they used to be," a palace insider told Woman's Day, who also noted that their troubles began "around Kate's cancer diagnosis" in 2024.
Before Kate health scare, the sisters were quite close, and were often seen playing tennis at Wimbledon or hiking near their parents' Bucklebury Manor property over the holidays.
The possible reasons for feud between the Middleton's sisters
As per the source, the reason for the rift might be Pippa's husband, James Matthews.
"There has always been a level of awkwardness between Kate and Pippa's husband James, who just loves to party," they claimed.
"He has very little in common with Kate, and William always struggled to connect with him. He might have all the money in the world, but he just doesn't click with the royal crowd. And he's not happy about Pippa going to events without him."
Who is James Matthews?
Matthews is a British hedge fund manager whose family also owns the luxurious Eden Rock resort in St. Barts and the Glen Affric estate in Scotland.
Evidence of a possible feud first surfaced last December when Pippa was absent from Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol service.
A family insider told RadarOnline in 2025 that "Pippa has been increasingly busy with travel and work commitments" and her absence "wasn't a snub – it’s just that her life has become more globally focused, and she sometimes can’t be in London for these events".
With the sisters keeping a distance, fans will be looking for Pippa on Kate's 2026 Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert on Friday, December 11, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Notably, Heal will be available on BBC iPlayer from 12 p.m. and on BBC One at 6:40 p.m. GMT on Sunday, November 29.