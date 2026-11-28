Mark Pope booed during Kentucky vs Wichita State as coaching nightmare puts his future in doubt.
According to ESPN, Jordan Frison came off the bench to score 20 points, and Dillon Battie and William Berg posted double-doubles to lead Wichita State to a 73-71 overtime victory over struggling Kentucky in front of a disappointed crowd at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 27.
Berg made two free throws and Michael Gray Jr. followed with a basket to knot the score at 65 with 51 seconds remaining. Mason Williams missed a jumper for the Wildcats, and Berg missed a shot at the buzzer to force OT.
The loss to the Shockers, Wichita State's first triumph over Kentucky, pushed the Wildcats to an uncharacteristic 4-3 on the season, and coach Mark Pope, a former Kentucky player, was sent off the floor with some boos after the overtime session.
Pope said, "I do know this group. It's an incredibly resilient group, tough group, wants to be together, and wants to compete. We clearly have areas where we need to get better, as players, and definitely as a coach. And so, we will."
Berg grabbed a rebound and scored to put the Shockers up 71-69 with 3:14 left in the extra period.
Battie grabbed a miss and scored in the paint to put Wichita State up for good with 36 seconds left. Milan Momcilovic missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot.
Pope added, referring to the crowd of 19,435 who witnessed the loss, "It was a great environment. Grateful to [Big Blue Nation] for showing out. The gym was unbelievable, and our guys battled. We didn't play great, but they really fought. [It was] an unfortunate end to the game for us."
Frison made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and all five of his free throws for the Shockers (7-1), who beat Kentucky for the first time on their third try.
Berg totaled 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, while Battie contributed 16 points and a career-high 17 boards. Gray scored 12 off the bench.
Reserves Mason Williams and Kam Williams both scored 16 to lead the Wildcats with Kam adding eight rebounds. Franck Kepnang and Momcilovic both scored 12.
Mason Williams, a freshman, had 10 points and Kepnang scored eight to help Kentucky take a 31-25 lead into halftime. Battie had 12 points for the Shockers, who fell behind by 14 before getting within two possessions at the break.
Kentucky has lost its last five overtime games dating to last season.