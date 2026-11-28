King Charles’ sanity is hanging by a thread amid cancer treatment, as his trouble are believed to be mounting by the day.
The 78-year-old monarch is not only dealing with the aftermath of the feud between his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but also two other senior Royals.
As per a new bombshell report, Charles has once again found himself in a difficult position as a rift between his wife Queen Camilla and sister Princess Anne has been sparked.
A royal insider has claimed, "There is growing apprehension within royal circles that the Christmas gathering at Sandringham could become an exceptionally uncomfortable affair if the new feud between Camilla and Anne continues to deteriorate."
They went on to share, "The last thing anyone wants is for their personal differences to dominate the festivities, but there are fears it is threatening to ruin the holiday season for the royals."
"Consideration is already being given to how their interactions might be kept to a minimum in the festive period without making the situation painfully obvious to everyone else," added the source.
"The difficulty with Camilla and Anne is that their differences extend far beyond the usual family disagreements. They have fundamentally different ideas about duty, loyalty, and what is expected of someone occupying such a prominent position within the monarchy.
"Anne has always been fiercely protective of Charles, and seeing him maintain such a demanding schedule while dealing with his health problems has made her particularly sensitive to anything she perceives as a lack of support from Camilla.
"Camilla, however, feels she has earned the right to determine how she balances her public responsibilities with her private life and how she handles advising Charles on his duties.
"She understandably resents the suggestion that Anne should be dictating how she conducts herself as Queen or as Charles's wife."
The whole situation has put the king in an "unenviable position because he is caught between his loyalty to his wife and his affection and respect for his sister."
"He should be looking forward to a restful Christmas rather than worrying about maintaining peace between two of the most important women in his life," added the source.
"There is a genuine fear that even a relatively innocuous conversation over the Christmas period could reignite their disagreements. With everything Charles is already dealing with, the prospect of having to referee another family dispute is something those around him are particularly anxious to avoid."