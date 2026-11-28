The Prince and Princess of Wales have always put on a united front when it comes to their three children; however, there's one topic Kate Middleton refuses to budge on.
Prince William and his youngest son, Prince Louis, have a surprising hobby, which Kate is not a big fan of.
According to sports journalist John Waterson, who received his MBE from the Prince of Wales in November 2025, the future King and his youngest son both love motorbikes.
While William and George share a love of football, with the father-son duo often seen supporting their favourite club in stadiums, Louis has inherited the future king's love of racing bikes.
Speaking on the M Word Podcast with Martin Hall, John said it was a "great honour" to be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by William at Windsor Castle after being recognised in King Charles's 2025 Birthday Honours.
The sports editor said he had a "good chat" with the Prince, who is "quite keen on bikes".
Princess Kate's in 'horror' over Prince William's hobby
William is known to love his motorbike hobby, while his wife, the Princess of Wales, once admitted it "filled her with horror" and hoped to keep her son Prince George away from it.
In 2015, the Princess admitted during a visit to Dundee, "He's still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."
However, it seems Prince Louis is keen to follow in his father's footsteps and have a motorbike of his own one day.
The 2027 motorcycle time trial event will run from 31 May to 12 June.
William previously attended the races in 2018, during his first official visit to the Isle of Man.
Prince William's love of bikes
During a visit to Norfolk Blood Bikes in June, William admitted he "loves bikes" and still rides them "quietly" and "in disguise".
The future king passed his motorcycle test in 2002, when he was 19. He'd passed his car driving test the day after his 17th birthday.