Queen Mette-Marit beamed in joy as she made a surprise appearance after her lung transplant recovery.
King Haakon VIII and his mother, Queen Sonja, were invited to the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oslo earlier this week to honour the late King Harald V, who passed away at the age of 89 in August of this year.
The Norwegian Royal House also shared the message on Their Majesties' behalf and thanked the royal fans for their efforts to remember the deceased monarch even months after his burial, which was witnessed by several members of the royal family across the globe.
"Each and every one of you contributed in your own way to make King Harald's death and burial so dignified and beautiful in all that was sad," the new Norway's King noted.
The royal statement continued, "The concert is the King Couple's and Queen Sonja's thank you for the efforts in connection with King Harald V's passing and burial."
However, Queen Mette Marit's new appearance came as an unexpected surprise for King Haakon and Queen Sonja, as Her Majesty's name was not on the list.
Why Queen Mette-Marit was not invited to King Harald V's memorial concert?
Despite not being invited the 53-year-old Norway’s Queen was all smiles and being unbothered with the awkward appearance.
For the royal event, Queen Mette-Marit wore a festive maxi skirt covered in hundreds of silver sparkles, paired with an elegant velvet military-style jacket.
This appearance came after her house-arrested son, Marius Borg Høiby, started working as a carpenter and furniture assembler.
He remains under electronic house arrest at Norway's Skaugum estate, weeks after an intruder broke into his residence there.