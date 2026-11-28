Kate Middleton is all set to share the rare insights into her cancer with the world, and the behind it is pretty understandable.
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January, 2024, and underwent a preventive chemotherapy for almost nine months after announcing the shocking news.
Nearly two months after declaring that she is in remission from cancer in January 2025, Catherine is releasing a documentory titled Heal, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.
As the royal enthusiats wait for Kate's highly-anticipated 30-min documentory, insider close to the house of Wales have dished details on why she chose to tell her story in this way.
"Catherine knew people wanted answers. She knew there was enormous curiosity about what she had been through, but she didn’t want to simply sit down and answer questions," an insider told Rob Shuter.
They went on to share, "She wanted to create something that would mean something to people."
"She wanted to turn something incredibly difficult into something positive. This wasn’t just about telling her story. It was about helping other people feel less alone," added the source.
The insider also revealed that "Catherine is revealing a side of herself people rarely get to see. But she is doing it on her terms, and that was incredibly important to her."