Xabi Alonso sent a strong message to Chelsea fans after Wesley Fofana was booed.
According to The Independent, Alonson defended under-fire Wesley Fofana as Chelsea fans directed chants of “f*** off” and “you’re not welcome here” towards him during the 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
It came after the centre-back gave an unauthorised interview to a French YouTuber this week, where he appeared to laugh off his penalty miss in the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool last month.
The 25-year-old apologised for the interview and Alonso said on Thursday that the matter was closed, but the defender was singled out by the away fans after he gave away a penalty and was substituted during the Premier League defeat at the City Ground.
Fofana’s form had also come under the microscope following the 4-1 home defeat by Leeds last weekend, with his interview with YouTuber Zack Nani appearing online just days later.
Alonso said after the club’s third consecutive Premier League defeat, “Well, we have to stick together, and everyone that is in the changing room, everyone in the team is needed. We need to help, and we need to go through these tough moments all together, and we don’t leave anyone apart.”
“We need to support everyone. That is because we need everyone, and we need the fans. We need all the players. We need to stick together because if not, things will get more complicated, and that’s what we want to do,” he added.
Chelsea trailed Forest after a brilliant volley from Igor Jesus in the opening minutes before Fofana conceded a penalty for fouling former Blues striker Liam Delap in the box, in which Morgan Gibbs-White scored to double the hosts’ lead. Fofana was then replaced in the 56th minute by Levi Colwill.
Alonso was pressed about the interview before Friday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, revealing in his news conference that Fofana had tried to make amends with the club.
He said, “Absolutely, we have addressed that with him and for sure it was unfortunate. He apologised, he knows it was not right the moment, it was not right the content, we are here to take things seriously and he said that it's not going to be repeated.”
Notably, Chelsea facing a short turnaround before they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday, December 2.