In the wake of King Charles's rising health concerns, Queen Camilla has planned a secret move which might give Prince William a shock.
Reportedly, Her Majesty is all ready to play a significant role in His Majesty and Prince Harry's reunion ahead of Christmas.
According to Closer magazine's fresh findings, a royal insider recently revealed that the meeting might take place "off camera"; likewise, the Sussexes met him privately in July and before their brief return to the United Kingdom in late August.
However, amid the 78-year-old King's deteriorating health, his life partner took the initiative and is ready to reconnect the cancer-stricken father with his estranged son and his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.
Before the royal family gathered for their annual festive celebrations, the Queen wanted the monarch to have his moment with his distant grandchildren.
"Camilla knows how much Charles misses Archie and Lilibet, and she hates that he hasn’t been able to spend the sort of time with them that he was hoping for. She may have her issues with Harry and Meghan, but she doesn’t think the children should suffer because of all the bad blood in the family," the insider revealed to the outlet.
While adding that the Queen consort also encouraging King Charles III to make a final decision regarding Prince Harry and his wife considering his health.
King Charles III's rising health concerns and abdication rumours
This update came after a report suggested that the British monarch is set to abdicate next year due to his worsening condition.
Though Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any plans for King Charles III to abdicate, but Queen Camilla has seemingly begun her final preparations, before Prince William take over the throne.
Prince William's historic move spark King Charles III's abdication rumours
These rumours emerged after Prince William made historic move as he publicly met Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the 10 Downing Street, where last late Queen Elizabeth II visited during her reign.
As the monarch was absent during the meeting, it has been speculating whether the King is preparing to step down from the British throne as he was dubbed "seriously ill" after his nine day trip to Caribbean.
Queen Camilla's move a shock to Prince William
However, Queen's efforts to make peace between the monarch and Prince Harry could be come as a shock to the future King, as he planned to cut all ties with his only brother due to their estrangement when he will be taking over the throne.