Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to prove itself as one of the most significant video game launches of all time, putting up record reviews and record sales.
According to Forbes, Rockstar has not shared any data beyond the fact that GTA 6 made $3.79 billion on day one, including pre-sales.
It also confirmed 32.5 million pre-sales, so that figure does not include day-one and beyond sales.
However, analytics firm Alinea has been tracking its own measurements, and now reports that GTA 6 has sold 53 million copies, earning $4.7 billion.
When it comes to critical acclaim, the game set another record. It launched to a 99 score on Metacritic, tying The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated video game of all time.
"We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you," Rockstar Games founder and president Sam Houser said in a statement.
GTA VI follows the story of protagonists Jason and Lucia as they strive to become important people in the fictional state of Leonida.
In a joint statement shared to Instagram on the game's release day (Nov. 19), Dylan Rourke, the voice behind Jason, and Manni L. Perez, who plays Lucia, reflected on the "years" they spent "witnessing the hardest-working and most skilled artisans game-making has to offer" doing what they do best.
Perez is currently nominated for Best Performance at the 2026 Game Awards.