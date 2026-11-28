Kate Middleton is set to unveil her never-before-discussed bedridden cancer journey in her upcoming documentary, Heal.
The Princess of Wales publicly opens up for the first time about her difficult cancer treatment journey in the film.
In the newly released teaser of Heal, the mom of three revealed what she missed when she was on the hospital bed during her treatment for the cancer.
"I imagined nature from my hospital bed, and now that I'm well enough, I feel a deep longing for all those spaces; for the ocean, for the trees, for the mountains," Her Royal Highness shared.
Catherine, 44, dubbed her hospital stay as the "darkest" time of her life, when she was away from her family and especially from her husband, Prince William, 44, and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.
"I think when you're on your hospital bed, and it is so clinical around you, you haven't got fresh air, no greenery around you, it's very stark and alien and stripped back," she added.
Kate Middleton's new BBC documentary will be released on which date?
Kate Middleton's upcoming 30-minute documentary will be released on Sunday, November 29th, 2026, in which she thoroughly talks about how she navigated her two-year cancer journey.
The future Queen was diagnosed in 2024 and announced her remission the following January.
In the upcoming documentary, the mother of three also took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge, for which she received heartfelt support from her kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, leaving the Princess of Wales in tears.