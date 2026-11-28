Carlos Alcaraz brought his title-winning form to the Davis Cup Finals in style on Saturday in Bologna, where he sealed Spain's place in its second consecutive final at the team event.
According to ATP, In his first match since lifting the trophy at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin six days ago, Alcaraz swept past Arthur Fery 6-2, 6-1 to give Spain an unassailable 2-0 lead in its semi-final tie against Great Britain.
The World No. 3's victory followed Rafael Jodar's earlier 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Cameron Norrie, which put Spain within one win of the final.
Sunday, November 29, championship match will be a rematch of the 2025 final, when Italy defeated Spain to claim its third consecutive Davis Cup title.
Alcaraz said, "I'm just really happy and really proud of qualifying Spain for the final. It's the second straight final for Spain. It's going to be my first final. I'm going to do whatever it takes to win. It's something that I've been chasing for a really long time, to give us a shot to be in the Davis Cup final."
Despite the heavy strapping on his upper left leg, Alcaraz moved freely, unleashed his trademark forehands and showed his trademark intensity throughout.
The Spaniard has now won 20 of his past 22 matches, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, having lifted trophies in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris and at the Nitto ATP Finals during that run.