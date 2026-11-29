Duchess Sophie has made a surprise appearance for a special event.
The 61-year-old member of the British Royal Family braved rain as she stepped out alongside English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife, Madeleine Gurdon.
Sophie headed out without her husband, Prince Edward, to attend Coral Gold Cup Day.
During her royal appearance, she looked as spectacular as ever as she rocked a large blue overcoat.
Her Royal Highness completed her look with a matching hat, leather gloves and brown boots.
At one point was seen sheltering underneath an umbrella with the composer, who had opted for a brown suit jacket for his day at the races.
The royal and Andrew shared several laughs as they dodged the rain, and as the clouds started clearing, she was seen chatting away with Madeleine, who wore a large coat.
Duchess Sophie's appearance in Peterborough
This update came after Her Royal Highness attended the 2026 Duchess of Edinburgh Competition at RAF Wittering in Peterborough.
The 61-year-old was spotted trying her hand at archery and taking part in go-karting.
She was just as enthusiastic about the archery challenge and lined up her bow and arrow to give it her best shot, before signing the visitors' book.
Duchess Sophie ditched her usual elegant skirts and dresses for a camouflage jacket and practical black cargo trousers as she took part in the event, which is designed to test military skills under pressure.