Despite reports of no actual meeting, it has been revealed that King Charles and Prince Harry held their first private, face-to-face meeting since the Duke of Sussex's return to the UK.
As per The Sun, the father-son duo met at the Balmoral estate in Scotland on October 17, over a month after Harry moved to the UK with his family.
The meeting took place while Charles was staying at Birkhall and did not include Meghan Markle, their children or Queen Camilla.
Previously, it was reported that the pair held talks on the phone but have not seen each other since Harry's surprise UK U-turn.
The details of their conversation have not been made public, and representatives for both the King and the Duke of Sussex did not share a statement.
The meeting is understood to be only the fourth time father and son have seen each other since Charles's coronation in May 2023.
The surprising reunion could play a pivotal role in a possible reconciliation between Harry and the Royal Family, since Prince William and the Duke remain on not speaking terms.
Tension between Prince Harry and the Royal Family
Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California.
Relations became increasingly strained following the couple's interviews, their Netflix documentary and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he made a series of deeply personal revelations about life within the royal family.
Prince Harry's Christmas plans
Prince Harry will not be spending Christmas with the Royal Family despite the meeting; instead, he will mark the festivities with his family and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
Initial reports suggested that the Duchess' mum will be travelling to the UK; however, the Daily Telegraph has claimed that the pair are planning to take their children back to California for holidays.