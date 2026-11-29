Chris Bosh's Texas mansion, worth around $3.6 million, has been destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.
According to public records, the former NBA star was named the owner of the now-destroyed house in Celina, Texas, that was ablaze when authorities arrived at the scene.
The fire broke out at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST, prompting a response from multiple fire departments.
As per the Celine Police Department, the house was unoccupied at the time of the horrific incident, as Celine fire marshals began investigating the fire.
The Celina Police Department said firefighters responded to two separate structure fires Saturday morning, including one at Bosh's property along Bosh Hideaway Ranch, north of Dallas.
Authorities said there was no immediate evidence linking the two fires.
Bosh, a Dallas native, also lost a property in the Pacific Palisades fire that devastated Los Angeles in early 2025.
About Chris Bosh
The former NBA star spent 13 seasons in the league, beginning his professional basketball career with the Toronto Raptors before joining the Miami Heat.
His playing career ended in 2016 following health complications associated with blood clotting.
Bosh was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 and is a two-time Championship winner.