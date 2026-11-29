WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has officially announced the end of his legendary wrestling career.
Speaking during the “Survivor Series: WarGames post-show” on Saturday night in Houston, Texas, the 51-year-old icon revealed that he will wrestle his final match on Saturday, June 12, 2027, in Mexico City.
A historic homecoming at Estadio Banorte
The farewell bout will take place at Estadio Banorte, the iconic venue formerly known as Estadio Azteca. Mysterio made the emotional announcement right after leading Team Mexico to victory over Team USA at Survivor Series.
WWE also shared graphics confirming a full Rey Mysterio retirement tour throughout 2027 before his final bow in front of his home fans.
Surprise for teammates and fans
The news caught even Mysterio’s closest allies off guard. His Team Mexico partners – Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano – walked onto the post-show set to hug and congratulate their captain with Mysterio admitting he kept the decision a secret from them.
Who will be his final opponent?
WWE has not yet named Mysterio’s final opponent. However, fans are already buzzing about a potential father-son showdown against Dominik Mysterio, who interfered during Saturday’s match and has a long-running rivalry with his father.
Having debuted in 1989 and won multiple world titles, Mysterio is set to close his nearly four-decade career on wrestling’s biggest stage in Mexico.