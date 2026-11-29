The Auburn Tigers pulled off one of college football’s biggest shocks of the season on Saturday night, defeating No. 6 Alabama 30-23 in the 2026 Iron Bowl.
The victory marks Auburn’s first win at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2010 and caps off an impressive eight-win debut regular season for first-year head coach Alex Golesh.
Byrum Brown leads the charge
Senior quarterback Byrum Brown delivered a historic performance in his lone Iron Bowl appearance. The South Florida transfer threw for 134 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 127 yards and two more scores.
Brown’s defining moment arrived with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Facing a daunting third-and-15, he ran up the middle on a quarterback draw for a clutch first down that allowed Auburn to run out the clock.
Defense forces crucial turnovers
Alabama fought back from an early 14-0 deficit behind running back Daniel Hill, who totaled 141 rushing yards.
However, Auburn’s defense stood tall in the fourth quarter, forcing two critical fumbles deep inside Crimson Tide territory that turned into nine decisive points.
Playoff implications for Alabama
With the loss, Alabama falls to 9-3 and faces serious doubts regarding its College Football Playoff chances. Meanwhile, Auburn improves to 8-4 and celebrates its first bowl-eligible season since 2023.