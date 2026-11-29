Queen Camilla has penned an open letter, calling to put an end to the literacy crisis, as she revealed a heartfelt gift for young students.
Camilla has written a personal message to mark the final rollout of the Queen's Christmas Present, highlighting the concerning levels of book ownership among children.
In her letter, the Queen shared statistics from the National Literacy Trust, which revealed that one in 11 children, rising to one in seven children in disadvantaged communities, do not own a book of their own.
Camilla wrote, "It deeply saddens me that such children are not only missing out on the joy and magic of being swept away in a story but on all the possibilities that a lifelong love of literature can help unlock."
Queen Camilla reveals special Christmas present
The Queen revealed that with the nationwide initiative, she has sent every Year 6 student in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, Scotland, and home-schooled children within the same age bracket a copy of Katherine Rundell's novel Impossible Creatures.
Adding her personal signature, she wished everyone a happy festive season, adding, "This comes with my renewed thanks and warmest wishes for a wonderful and peaceful Christmas."
The project was initially announced on Camilla's 79th birthday in July.
Each book will have a royal stamp on the cover and a personal message from Camilla inside, reading, "Impossible Creatures, by one of my favourite writers, is a brilliant fantasy that will introduce you to a host of mythical friends and terrifying enemies... and I hope that you will love it as much as I do."
Queen Camilla has always shared her adoration for reading and is patron of several UK literacy charities, including the National Literacy Trust, BookTrust, and Coram Beamstalk.