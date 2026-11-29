Harry Styles' Australia concert ended on a devastating note, as a fan was rushed to a hospital after falling from the second-level balcony during the Melbourne show.
On Saturday, November 28, the woman, in her 30s, was posing for a photo on the balcony when she toppled over the railing.
The shocking accident occurred after Styles, who is currently on his Together, Together tour, had already wrapped up his performance and left the stage.
As the concert was officially concluded, much of the crowd had already left the venue, which made the woman fall several metres down on empty chairs.
Security rushed to attend to the victim and clear the crowd, with police and a medical team arriving within ten minutes.
Fan's condition after fall at Harry Styles concert
The woman, who sustained upper- and lower-body injuries, was taken to The Alfred Hospital around 11 p.m., where she is in a stable condition.
Moreover, Harry Styles will next perform two shows in Melbourne on Wednesday, December 2, and Friday, December 4.
He will then venture to Sydney for two shows at Accor Stadium on Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13.