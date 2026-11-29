Chad Lowe's daughter, Fiona Lowe, has made a posthumous cameo in Chris Pratt's new movie Way of the Warrior Kid, just two months after her death at the age of 13.
In the film, released on Apple TV on November 25, Fiona, along with her sister Mabel Lowe, 17, appeared as a "Bus Kid".
The movie, also starring actress Linda Cardellini, follows a young man who, after suffering from bullying, "learns to find his inner warrior" as his Navy SEAL uncle (Chris Pratt) guides him through a summer to remember.
About Fiona Lowe's death
Fiona died by suicide on September 29. In a statement, family members, including parents Chad Lowe and Kim Painter, said that they were "deeply heartbroken" upon her death.
"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance," the statement added.
"In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."
Mabel also shared an independent social media statement, expressing that she wished her sister's "short time here was easier" and that she hoped that Fiona's "mind is at ease now".
"I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive," Mabel concluded. "I love you, I hope you knew just how much."
Fiona's loved ones conducted a private celebration of life service in October.
Following the loss, Chad, who is the younger brother of Rob Lowe, and his family appeared at the nuptials of Rob's son Matthew Lowe and Emily Markus.
The ceremony was also attended by Chris Pratt, who sat alongside Chad.