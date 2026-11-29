King Charles has made a firm decision about a senior officer after it was revealed that the monarch held a meeting with Prince Harry in October, their first since the Duke's return.
As reported by Hello!, Charles has stripped James Roddis, who served as a pallbearer for Prince Philip at his funeral in April 2021, of his MBE.
It was revealed that Roddis' honours had been revoked in November 2026 following his 2024 court martial conviction for disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind.
This week, the Cabinet Office updated its official register to confirm that Roddis has lost his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE, 2009), Distinguished Service Order (DSO, 2015), and two Queen's Commendations for Valuable Service (2008 and 2017).
The reason given is listed as "Professional censure".
Why did James Roddis lose his honours?
The decision was made after Roddis admitted disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind after touching a woman's hair and kissing her without consent in a karaoke bar during an overseas trip in April 2024, at a Bulford court martial in September 2024.
He was required to resign from the Army, received a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, 30 days of rehabilitation, and 150 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £2,500 in compensation.
Before his dismissal, Roddis served nearly 30 years in the British Army.
He was awarded an MBE and also earned two Queen's Commendations for Valuable Service in 2008 and 2017.