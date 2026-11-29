UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan needed just 45 seconds to pin former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of Real American Freestyle (RAF) 15.
Competing Saturday night at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Tsarukyan defended his RAF Middleweight Crossover Championship with a fast, decisive victory that left little doubt about his elite grappling pedigree.
How the match unfolded
Pettis, making his promotional wrestling debut after stepping in for Donald Cerrone, looked to keep his distance early. However, Tsarukyan quickly closed the gap, secured a tight body lock and lifted the former champion off his feet for a four-point throw.
As Pettis hit the mat, Tsarukyan transitioned seamlessly into top control and pressed Pettis’s shoulder flat. The referee immediately awarded the fall with 1:15 remaining in the two-minute opening period. Pettis’s corner challenged the rapid stoppage, though officials quickly upheld the call.
What comes next for Tsarukyan
The win marks Tsarukyan’s first successful title defense since capturing the belt against Dillon Danis in October and pushes his impressive 2026 RAF record to 10-1. Tsarukyan may not have to wait long for his next major test.
Later that night, Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo retained his lightweight crossover title against Song Yadong and immediately called out Tsarukyan for a massive champion-versus-champion showdown.