Travis Barker has appeared unbothered by Khloé Kardashian's shocking confession in his first appearance in Palm Springs.
The Blink-182 acoustic drummer was out and about as he stepped out solo for a juice run on Sunday, November 29th, 2026.
Travis, 51, is pictured showing off his full-arm tattoos in his sleeveless black shirt and matching pants.
The rockstar was also grabbing two glasses of juice during his new appearance.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's marriage
Travis and Kourtney Kardashian have been married since May 15th, 2022, and share one biological child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen Barker, whose identity the couple has kept away from the public eye since his birth.
This sighting of the singer came shortly after he dominated headlines after his sister-in-law, Khloé, revealed their awkward conversation about the musician's wife.
In the latest episode of their infamous reality television show, The Kardashians, Khloé unexpectedly said, "Yesterday, I was at the Get Real event. Travis is there [too] because he is announcing his documentary. So he's like, Just so you know, I am not the reason why you don’t hang out with Kourtney."
She continued recalling the embarrassing conversation, saying, "He's like, I don't see her ever. I never see her. I don't hang out [with her]".
Khloé Kardashian's revelation about Kourtney and Travis fuels their divorce buzz
The conversation sparked buzz on social media as several fans asked about Kourtney's marital life routine and how she is spending her days and nights.
As now Travis's solo appearance came to the light, many netizens assumed whether there is trouble in paradise, with one said, "Kim's face when she knew the tea was gonna be good she said I’M SAT."
"Divorce Soft Launch," another commented.
While a third said, "He was trying to defend allegations that he's controlling her; that's all. Khloe is so negative all the time."
So far, neither Khloé Kardashian nor Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian spoken about the new controversy.