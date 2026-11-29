King Haakon VIII has kicked off Advent season, as the Norwegian Royal Family marked their first festive season after the death of King Harald V.
The Norwegian Royal House took to their official Instagram account to share the message with heartfelt memories of the royal family members.
First Advent season with King Harald V
"Happy first Sunday of Advent. With or without skis on the legs," the grieving King, who lost his father in late August of this year, noted in the caption.
On Sunday, November 29th, the King's office also shared the heartfelt memories featuring the young Haakon alongside his dad, King Harald, while enjoying skiing together.
Inside Norway royal family's deep connection with skiing
The new reel also shows Queen Mette-Marit with her two kids, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, posing on the snow alongside their pet.
Skiing is clearly a deeply woven passion into the history, public image, and traditions of the Norwegian royal family.
One of the most famous links between Norwegian royalty and skiing comes from Norway's civil war era in the early 1200s.
Since King Haakon VII and Queen Maud took the throne in 1905, the royal family has regularly been photographed skiing and embracing winter sports as a core part of Norwegian identity.
Holmenkollen Ski Festival
The royals are closely associated with Oslo's historic ski festival, which dates back to 1892.
Late King Harald V also served on the advisory board for the 1982 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, acted as honorary chair for the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics organising committee, and formally opened the 1994 Games.