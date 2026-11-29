Kate Middleton has shared a new message as her 30-minute documentary, Heal, is finally available to stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC.
The new film explored Her Royal Highness's journey after and before cancer diagnosis, due to which she was absent for the two years from her royal engagements.
Kensington Palace issued the message on behalf of the future Queen, as she encouraged the people through the special documentary.
"Heal is available now on BBC iPlayer and airs tonight on BBC One at 6:40 p.m." the Princess of Wales wrote.
In the next slide, the future Queen revealed that she has taken on the Three Peaks Challenge, which now features in her new emotional film, and was filmed in June, when she issued the video message before hitting the mountains.
In her exclusive old video clip, which was also liked by the Royal Family, Catherine noted, "Lots of people asking me why I am doing this challenge, and partly it's personal I’m so grateful to be here, to be strong enough, but more personally is give something back and acknowledged incredible work and for those people, who are living with or without cancer"
Alongside the royal statement, the clip of her new documentary focused on messages from her three children as she reached the halfway point of her Three Peaks Challenge.
Louis tells his mum, "Hello, Mummy. I really love you, and I hope you do well going up the mountain. Remember, I'm always in your heart with you, and I love you very much.
"And I'll be following behind you, and I'll always be with you. And remember, I love you really lots and lots, and I give you lots and lots of love," Catherine's youngest son concluded his message, leaving her in floods of tears.
HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, watched the documentary at a special screening, and she shared that the moment saw other attendees wiping tears away.