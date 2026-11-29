Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game as Manchester United head coach ended in disaster on Saturday as Brentford secured a dominant 4-0 Premier League victory.
Manchester United began the match with energy and created early chances including a Harry Maguire header that hit the crossbar. However, poor finishing and defensive mistakes quickly ruined their momentum.
Wilson punishes defensive errors
Brentford striker Callum Wilson broke the deadlock in the 19th minute after United failed to clear the danger. Just thirteen minutes later, Wilson doubled the visitors’ lead, capitalizing on another sloppy defensive error to silence the Old Trafford crowds before halftime.
Late goals seal historic win
Despite making attacking substitutions in the second half, United could not beat Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Brentford remained clinical on the counterattack. Defender Kristoffer Ajer scored a third goal from a corner in the 82nd minute and substitute Kevin Schade added a fourth in stoppage time. This marked Brentford’s first win at Old Trafford since 1937.
Relegation fears grow
The heavy loss leaves Manchester United stuck in 19th place in the Premier League table with just eight points from twelve matches. Pochettino, who recently replaced Michael Carrick, has now suffered back-to-back 4-0 league defeats.
At the final whistle, angry fans booed the team and chanted against the club’s owners as relegation fears grow. Meanwhile, Keith Andrews’ Brentford climbed to fifth place.