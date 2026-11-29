Lionel Messi and defending champions Inter Miami are officially out of the 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Seventh-seeded Columbus Crew pulled off a massive upset on Friday night, defeating second-seeded Miami 1-0 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field to sweep their Round One best-of-three series.
Late stoppage-time drama
With the match scoreless and headings toward a penalty-kick shootout, Columbus midfielder Santiago Rodriguez delivered the knockout blow in the 92nd minute.
Teammate Anass Zaroury sent a cross into the box and Rodriguez controlled the ball at the far post before firing it past Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Messi played the full 90 minutes and recorded two shots, while Luis Suarez entered as a late substitute but Miami could not find an equalizer.
A stunning series sweep
The result caps a dominant two-game sweep for Columbus, who outscored Miami 4-0 across the series. Last week in South Florida, the Crew stunned a 10-man Miami squad with a convincing 3-0 road victory in Game 1.
Despite holding 52 percent of possession in Game 2, Miami failed to convert their chances including a disallowed goal from Casemiro and a close-range miss by German Berterame.
What comes next
Less than three months ago, Columbus sat at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Now riding an eight-game winning streak under interim head coach Laurent Courtois, the Crew advance to face either the New England Revolution or Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals next weekend.