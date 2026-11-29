England sealed an unforgettable seven-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
The dramatic win hands the tourists an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with one game left to play.
Curran sparks late England recovery
Batting first, England suffered a terrible start and collapsed to 32 for 4 inside the powerplay. Skipper Harry Brook and Phil Salt both fell cheaply.
However, James Coles (33) and Jordan Cox (23) steadied the ship before the lower order exploded. Sam Curran smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 28 balls, supported by rapid cameos from Liam Dawson and Jamie Overton. England hammered 77 runs in the final five overs to post a competitive 181 for 7.
Marsh’s lone battle falls short
Chasing 182, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh produced a batting masterclass. He hammered nine fours and nine sixes on his way to a breathtaking 119 off 57 deliveries.
Unfortunately for the home crowd, Marsh received almost zero help from his teammates, as no other Australian batter crossed 20 runs.
Crocombe delivers final-over magic
With Australia needing 12 runs from the final over, young fast bowler Henry Crocombe held his nerve. He dismissed Marsh and Joel Davies on back-to-back balls to finish with 3 for 28 and secure the trophy for England. Having already won the ODI series, England will now aim for a 4-1 finish in Canberra on Wednesday.