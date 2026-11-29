Jennifer Lopez has hinted at her plans after she starred in the new documentary, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas.
The Unstoppable hitmaker attended the star-studded screening of her special concert film directed by Sam Wrench on Thursday, November 19th, 2026.
Notably, the concert film comes after Jennifer has released nine studio albums and racked up almost 150 acting credits on IMDb.
Speaking of her new film, the Marry Me actress shared, "When you’re an artist, there’s always something else to create. You just don’t know what it is. So you just … go on the path and the things find you."
She continued explaining, "You get inspired, and you feel like you want to say something. And that’s part of your life. It’s who you are. There’s nothing else to do."
The singer-turned-actress sent the internet into a frenzy when she teased that there are plenty of projects on which she has been working for so long and they will be out at the right time.
Jennifer Lopez's upcoming plans
"I’d love to maybe direct a film, a musical, maybe, I don’t know, a lot of things. Anything," the mom of three added.
She recently starred in her new special concert documentary, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, which released on Thursday, November 26th, 2026.
In the The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, Sam shows exclusively capturing the closing night of Jennifer Lopez's 12-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Jennifer's mention of musicals came after she starred in Bill Condon's 2025 movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
This update came after the mom of two, who recently spent her first Thanksgiving with her twin kids, Maxx and Emme, made the shocking confession about the failure of her thriller film, released last year.
At the time, Jennifer Lopez shared that if the film's budget was higher there might be chances that the film would be a success than what it actually gained.