Buckingham Palace has seemingly spoken out after King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion rumours sparked buzz.
Over the weekend, a bombshell report claimed that, in the wake of His Majesty's deteriorating health, the cancer-stricken monarch may allow his estranged son to have a face-to-face meeting, since the Duke of Sussex returned to the United Kingdom after nearly six years with his wife, Meghan Markle and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
King Charles promotes Kate Middleton's new documentary, Heal
As the highly anticipated reunion news broke the internet, King Charles's office aides issued a statement promoting Kate Middleton's new documentary, Heal, which finally released today, Sunday, November 29th, a month before the monarch's own Netflix documentary, The Trust, which will release on December 24th, 2026.
"Heal, premiering tonight," the royal family's official statement read, as the aides also mentioned the platforms alongside the states where the fans could stream the new 30-minute documentary.
Kate Middleton discussed her deeply emotional cancer journey and how she coped with the chronic illness for two years.
Apart from Catherine, King Charles III also announced his cancer diagnosis a month after the future Queen's confirmation in 2024, and since then His Majesty has been silently battling an undisclosed form of cancer.
King Charles's abdication rumours
However, after the monarch's nine-day trip to the Caribbean, concerns about the King's health have been raised, and it has been reported that he will step down from the British throne next year.
A secret with Prince Harry before Christmas?
But before King Charles confirms these ongoing abdication rumours, a royal insider revealed that Prince Harry is set to meet his father with his family.
Queen Camilla is also reportedly encouraging her husband to reconcile.