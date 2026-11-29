After getting unexpected support ahead of his new film, Maatrubhumi's release, Salman Khan has fulfilled fans' demand with a new surprise song.
On Sunday, November 29th, the Tere Naam actor took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his new rendition, Rang Kesari, which reportedly is a patriotic song from his upcoming movie.
"Wasn’t there supposed to be a patriotic song in Maatrubhumi?" Salman captioned it alongside a glimpse of Rang Kesari.
The song came on heavy demand from fans, who have been asking for a patriotic song since the trailer of the movie was initially released on November 10th, 2026.
According to media reports, the new soulful track is sung by India's most popular singer, Sukhwinder Singh, who has delivered iconic songs, including Qayamat, Dard-e-Disco, Chaiyya Chaiyya, and others.
Meet Bros also credited their contributions to the new song, Rung Kesari.
In the new song's music video, Salman is seen taking on Chinese forces along the Indo-China border, honouring soldiers who put their country before their lives.
Fans' reaction to Rung Kesari
As the new song was released, fans gushed over the actor while many showered praise on him for the new song, with one commenting, "Love it".
"Most Awaited Track", another added.
While a third said, "Waiting for Maatrubhumi".
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is slated to be released on December 4th, 2026.
Salman Khan receives support from his longtime rival
Salman Khan is seemingly broken his silence through the song, Rung Kesari, after his longtime rival, Vivek Oberoi, sent best wishes for Maatrubhumi.
So far, the Indian superstar did not directly say anything about the new statement.