Anna Faris is celebrating her milestone birthday as she got honest about her shocking sobriety journey on her special day.
On Sunday, November 29th, the popular American actress and comedian talked about her deeply personal daily routine and her active lifestyle.
But she confessed to being addicted and how she coped with the addiction, as she renewed attention to her fitness habits, eating preferences and personal wellness choices.
Anna Faris's active lifestyle
"She was young and fit, so before every Pilates session she would run a mile before we worked out. And we'd see each other in the morning, and then she'd do another 15 minutes after a session," the Scary Movie 3 actress added.
For family dinners, Anna Faris generally prefers practical meals such as pasta or roast chicken with potatoes and a mozzarella and tomato salad.
Her occasional indulgences include garlic bread, cheeseburgers, and New York cheesecake.
Inside Anna Faris's sobriety journey
Initially, The House Bunny starlet also revealed her alcohol addiction, confirming that she had stopped drinking approximately two months after concerns emerged following a red-carpet appearance in June.
Now, as her 50th birthday approached, Anna Faris discussed the effects of beginning hormone treatment, specifically mentioning her experience with a hormone patch.
“Huge difference,” she revealed as her decision to change her drinking habits as a deliberate effort to reconsider her personal choices.