In the wake of serious illness among the group members, KATSEYE postponed another upcoming show, leaving fans worried.
On Saturday, November 29th, the Korean girl group took to the official Instagram stories of their band to share the new update on their upcoming show in Mexico.
"We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show in Mexico City is being postponed due to illness. We know how much you’ve been looking forward to it, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience," the KATSEYE account posted via Instagram Story, sharing the update.
The statement continued, explaining, "Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for the new date once announced. Our teams are working hard to find a new date. Thank you for your love and understanding. We can’t wait to see you soon."
Why did KATSEYE postpone the Mexico show?
However, the decision has been made considering the ongoing health issues for the group, as well as another member of the group.
Megan Skiendiel suffered a concussion earlier in November, which previously forced postponements in Detroit, Chicago, and Minneapolis, and performed the first Mexico City show on November 27th seated and wearing sunglasses before leaving mid-set.
KATSEYE has been touring with four active members (Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae) while Manon and Sophia remain on hiatus.
A rescheduled date for the November 28 Mexico City show has not been announced yet.
However, the existing tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date.
KATSEYE is still listed for a KISS FM Jingle Ball appearance in Fort Worth, Texas, on December 1, before resuming tour dates in January 2027.
The group, which was created by HYBE and Geffen Records in 2023, is currently on The Wildworld Tour, their second concert tour and first arena tour, supporting their third EP, Wild, released this year.