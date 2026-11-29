Machine Gun Kelly and Dakota Johnson have taken their relationship to the next level.
The couple, who sparked the romance rumours earlier this year, were spotted at a family dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 29th, 2026.
Celebrity gossip outlet Deuxmoi took to its official Instagram account to share the exclusive images of Dakota and MGK alongside their families.
A family affair
The two were pictured heading towards the eatery alongside the 36-year-old American rapper and singer’s daughter, Casie Colson Baker, and the group was joined by Max Martin and his wife, Jenny Peterson, and their daughter Doris.
However, this move might be dubbed as Dakota and MGK involving their families before taking their relationship to a new level with marriage.
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's dating rumours
For the unversed, before dating the Verity actress, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, shares his 17-year-old daughter, Casie, with his ex-Emma Cannon.
He is also father to a 20-month-old girl, Saga, whom he now co-parents with his second former partner, Megan Fox.
This family dinner came after Dakota Johnson shared a rare photo dump to mark the 2026 Thanksgiving.
Notably, the carousel featured around 20 photographs and a video, including appearances by Pedro Pascal and several of Dakota Johnson's lesser-known friends.
According to a source close to MGK, the pair had already been spending time together privately for several months after meeting at Swift's July wedding to Travis Kelce.
"Have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now," the source close to MGK said.
The source also described how their relationship reportedly developed from friendship into more frequent contact.
Their connection initially involved regular text conversations before they began spending additional time together.
So far, neither Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly have not confirmed nor denied the ongoing romance speculations.