After three and a half years of marriage, Prince Aurèle and Princess Estelle de Merode of Belgium welcomed their first child.
On Friday, November 27th, the royal couple shared the happy news as they officially revealed the name of their baby girl, marking their entry into parenthood since their marriage.
Prince Aurèle is a member of the Belgian noble House of Mérode and married his fashion designer wife in 2023. Estelle announced the birth of their baby girl, who arrived on Monday, November 23rd, 2026.
Taking to his Instagram account to announce the name of their little munchkin, a baby girl, "Talitha, November 23rd", the former fashion designer stated in the caption.
For the unversed, Prince Aurèle de Merode is the son of Prince Amaury de Mérode and Nathalie Gillion-Crowet.
Who is Prince Aurèle de Merode?
He has worked at the family construction firm Gillion and co-founded the real estate valuation network Gillion Crowet Estate Alliance with his mother.
Who is Princess Estelle de Merode?
Princess Estelle de Merode, who was born as Estelle Hanet, married Prince Aurèle in 2023.
In 2021, she launched the leather goods and handbag brand Enamoure and also founded Beyond Stigma, an initiative focused on empathy and dignity.
Prince Aurèle and Princess Estelle de Merode revealed via social media that she was expecting.
"I can't wait to be a mom", she wrote excitedly alongside a picture that showed her blossoming baby bump.
Since then, the businesswoman has shared several photos documenting the progress of her pregnancy.
The news broke around the same time as she and Aurèle celebrated their third wedding anniversary.