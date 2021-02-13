‘Churails wins OTT Platform Show of the Year at British Asian Media Awards Web Desk | February 13, 2021 ‘Churails’ wins the OTT Platform Show of the Year at British Asian Media Awards

Pakistan’s first original web series Churails has won a major accolade at the British Asian Media Awards (BMA).

The series which launched on Zee5, has become a highly acclaimed series worldwide for its strong storyline and stellar acting performances by the top artists.

The Asim Abbasi-directorial, that faced challenges and several controversies for its bold plot, has bagged the title of the OTT Platform Show of the Year at the award show.

Following the big win, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at Zee5 Global, shared the big news and expressed her gratitude for the iconic win.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Churails with its rich, bold narrative and the globally relevant storyline has broken stereotypes and opened up the fresh conversation around gender equality not only in South Asia but also in other markets across the globe by putting strong women at the center of its story.”

“Winning this award is a recognition of the tremendous impact that our content has created across key markets and how deeply it is resonating with the audiences.”

The series’ star cast included, actors Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Nimra Bucha, Meher Bano and Omair Rana among others. Churails narrates the story of four self-proclaimed ‘Churails’ who gang up together to initiate a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands amongst the city’s elite.