Ali Zafar pays musical tribute to missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara Web Desk | February 18, 2021 Ali Zafar tributes to famous mountaineer Ali Sadpara with latest music video

Prominent Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has paid his heartfelt tribute to the famous mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing along with two foreign climbers during his K2 winter expedition.

The Teefa In Trouble star has recently released a musical tribute titled Paharon Ki Qasam for the legendary mountaineer Sadpara.

Taking to his social media handles, Zafar shared the video, featuring Sadpara’s love for mountains. While posting the video, in the caption Zafar wrote, "No nation can thrive without recognising and celebrating their heroes. Ali Sadpara was one such unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country. This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music."

Produced by the Lightingale Records, with the touch of heartfelt lyrics, the song Paharon Ki Qasam was originally sung by Kamal Masood. The latest rendition of the song created by Zafar features the traditional music used in the original version and also compilation of videos of Sadpara, shot during his expeditions.

Sadpara along with his two other climbers, Juan Pablo Mohr and John Snorri, were last seen on Feb 5 near the Bottleneck area of K2. The reports said that Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 before they went missing.