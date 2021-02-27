Tanu Weds Manu: Kangana Ranaut claims ‘Im the only actress to do comedy after late Sridevi Web Desk | February 27, 2021 Kangana Ranaut celebrated 10 years of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and said ‘I’m the only actress after the legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy’

'Tanu Weds Manu: Kangana Ranaut claims ‘I’m the only actress to do comedy after late Sridevi

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated 10 years of her film Tanu Weds Manu and took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

The Queen star tweeted, “I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu”.

She added, “Thanks to aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you”.

While talking about the iconic film, Director Rai told a publication that, “It feels very nice to reach this milestone and I’m thankful that I was allowed to tell this story so honestly and so well. This film is something that gave me my identity in Bollywood, you know. This film brought the honesty through me in the story. It’s a great feeling to be associated with a story like this and to receive so much love from the audience”.