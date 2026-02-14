News
Jimmy Fallon forced to cancel key venture with pal after Epstein's ties exposed

A highly anticipated collaboration between Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Mottola to launch a branded line of pasta sauces is now cancelled after the entertainment mogul's name was discovered in the Epstein files.

Fallon and Mottola have been close friends for years and are often spotted together around New York.

However, the executive has found himself in trouble after the newly released documents revealed his friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

According to sources, the plan for branded sources was in the early development stages, and the pair might have been eyeing a 2027 launch.

However, an insider has shared with The Hollywood Reporter that their upcoming venture is not moving forward amid the questions of Mottola's friendship with the disgraced financier, who died in 2019 in prison.

Mottola's association with Epstein was exposed in around 600 of the newly released documents, which showed that both friends were in close contact from 2010 until the financier's death.

The files also show Mottola making dozens of calls and visits to Epstein's properties in Manhattan and Paris. The majority of these took place between 2006 and 2008, when Epstein was already serving time for soliciting minors following his first arrest. 

